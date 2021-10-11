France goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris celebrates his team's victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final in Milan, Italy, on 10 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

France's Kylian Mbappe (in white) beats Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon during the UEFA Nations League final in Milan, Italy, on 10 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Marco Betorello/POOL

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (in red) scores against France during the UEFA Nations League final in Milan, Italy, on 10 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (L) celebrates with teammate Yeremi Pino after scoring against France during the UEFA Nations League final in Milan, Italy, on 10 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

France's Karim Benzema (R) and Kylian Mbappe celebrate with the trophy after defeating Spain in the UEFA Nations League final in Milan, Italy, on 10 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Marco Betorello/POOL

France celebrate with the trophy after defeating Spain in the UEFA Nations League final in Milan, Italy, on 10 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

France prevailed 2-1 over Spain in Sunday's UEFA Nations League final, an outcome that rehabilitated the image of Les Bleus after their disappointing performance in Euro 2020, while La Roja put future opponents on notice.

Having bested Euro 2020 winners Italy in the semifinal, Spain fell just short against the reigning World Cup champions, whose victory was not without controversy, as Kylian Mbappe appeared to be offside when he put scored the go-ahead goal.

France started strong in the contest at the San Siro in Milan, but Spain withstood the initial onslaught and went on to have 64 percent of the ball against a talent-laden Bleus side.

(...)