A handout photo made available by Iran's Presidential Office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivering a speech during a meeting with farmers, in Tehran, Iran, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/IRAN'S PRESIDENT OFFICE

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas answers media questions as he gives a statement on the conflicts in Iran, Libya and Iraq in Berlin, Germany, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Tuesday triggered the dispute mechanism in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, bringing it one step closer to potential collapse.

The three European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action said the decision responded to Iran's gradual scaling back of its commitments to the deal since the United States withdrew from the pact in 2018.