French Member of the Rassemblement National (RN) far-right party Thierry Mariani (L) arrives with his son at a voting station in the second round of the French local elections in Avignon, France, 27 June 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French Member of the Rassemblement National (RN) far-right party Thierry Mariani casts his vote in a voting booth in the second round of the French local elections in Avignon, France, 27 June 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A pedestrian stops to check his mobile phone in front of election campaign posters outside a polling station in Paris, France, 27 June 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

France goes to the polls for regional election runoffs

Just 10 months ahead of the 2022 presidential elections, French citizens on Sunday head to the polls to vote in a decisive regional election runoff after a first round saw a record-low turnout.

The first round on June 20, which marked a historically high abstention rate of 66.7%, dealt a blow to the respective parties of French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who are the two frontrunners in the upcoming presidential race. EFE

