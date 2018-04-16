Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (C), Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (front, back to camera), France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (R) and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (2-L, back) meet before the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, 16 April 2018. EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL DUNAND / POOL

The French foreign affairs minister said Monday the European Union was united in its support for the United States, United Kingdom and France after a joint decision to launch air strikes on locations in Syria.

Jean-Yves Le Drian said the EU and its member states supported the move, which aimed to prevent and dissuade the forces of President Bashar al-Assad from further use of chemical weapons.

"The European Union is united at a very serious time," Le Drian said in the context of a meeting with other EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

EU ministers on Monday signed a joint declaration saying the strikes on Saturday launched by the USA, UK and France on strategic locations in Syria were a measure taken with the sole objective of stopping the regime from using chemical weapons in future.

The ministers also heavily condemned the alleged use of chemical weapons by Assad's forces.

Saturday's strikes came in response to the apparent use of chemical weapons in Douma on Apr. 7.