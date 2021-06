French former journalist and socialist party candidate for the presidency of the Ile-de-France region Audrey Pulvar votes at a polling station during the first round of the 2021 Regional Elections in Paris, France, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Parisians vote at a polling station during the first round of the 2021 Regional Elections in Paris, France, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Parisians vote at a polling station during the first round of the 2021 Regional Elections in Paris, France, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A woman casts his ballot in a pooling urn as she votes at a polling station during the first round of the 2021 Regional Elections in Paris, France, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) shows his passport at a polling station during the first round of French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France, 20 June 2021. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

France holds 1st round of regional elections with eye on presidential vote

France on Sunday holds the first round of regional elections that could have implications for the presidential polls scheduled next year.

Some 48 million people are eligible to vote to renew regional and departmental assemblies in 13 regions of France and five overseas territories. EFE

