A former French presidential security aide is under investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office after a video emerged of him allegedly clad in police riot gear and beating anti-government protesters, the Paris prosecutor's office said Thursday.

A video published by newspaper Le Monde allegedly showed a man identified as Alexandre Benalla, who had been in charge of security during Emmanuel Macron's trips, reportedly wearing a police helmet and armband and attacking two protesters at a May 1 street demonstration in Paris, where he had requested special permission to observe police during his day off.

Judiciary sources told EFE that investigators were probing alleged acts of violence perpetrated by a person employed in a public service and undue use of paraphernalia reserved for use by public authority.

In a statement to press, Élysée Palace spokesperson Bruno Roger-Petit said his behavior was unacceptable and he went too far by physically intervening in the operation.

Benalla has been suspended for 15 days without pay and is no longer to be responsible for Macron's security during trips, a punishment that the spokesperson said was a final warning before dismissal and the largest sanction imposed on a presidential mission chief so far.