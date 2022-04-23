France is on the brink of a potentially pivotal presidential election between the incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen but between those two candidates lies a chunk of voters who feel represented by neither and thus make the results tough to predict.
“France has been broken for some time, and unfortunately it will continue to be,” 72-year-old Martine told Efe.
“We have a revolutionary spirit and unfortunately I don’t think that will change, it’s in our DNA,” she added during a conversation at the open-air Saxe-Breteuil market in Paris’ 7th arrondissement, where Macron scooped a comfortable 48.47% share of the votes in the first ballot on April 10.
(...)