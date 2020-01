Commuters wait at a bus stop outside the Saint Lazare Suburban train station during a general strike action, in Paris, France, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

A commuter passes by a closed entry of the Saint Lazare Suburban train station during a general strike action, in Paris, France, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Unions of the railway workers gather at a general assembly, at the Gare de Lyon train station during a general strike action, in Paris, France, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Unions of the railway workers gather at a general assembly, at the Gare de Lyon train station during a general strike action, in Paris, France, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Unions of the railway workers gather at a general assembly, at the Gare de Lyon train station during a general strike action, in Paris, France, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

The ongoing train strike in France in opposition to pension reforms proposed by the government has become the largest continuous period of industrial action in the history of the country's state rail company.

Entering its 29th consecutive day, the current strike by SNCF workers against President Emmanuel Macron's bid to overhaul France's pensions has surpassed the previous record of 28 days, which was set between 1986-87. EFE-EPA