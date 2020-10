A woman holds a sign readin " I am Samuel" as people gather at the Place de la Republique for a demonstration against terrorism and to pay their respect after French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded, in Paris, France, 18 October 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

A woman holds the controversial cover of the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly showing the caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed as people gather at the Place de la Republique for a demonstration against terrorism and to pay their respect after French teacher Samuel Paty was assassinated, in Paris, France, 18 October 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

People gather during a demonstration against terrorism and to pay their respect after French teacher Samuel Paty was assassinated, in Montpellier, France, 18 October 2020. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

People hold signs reading "No to barbarity" and "I am a teacher" as they gather at the Place de la Republique for a demonstration against terrorism and to pay their respect after French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded, in Paris, France, 18 October 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Thousands of French people rallied on Sunday to defend freedom of speech after the beheading of a teacher who had shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils.

Many protested under the slogan “Je suis prof” (I am a teacher) in a display of solidarity with Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old secondary school history and geography teacher who was killed by a knifeman on Friday.