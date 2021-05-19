A waiter serves coffee during the reopening of terraces of restaurants and bars in Montpellier, France, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Women drink a coffee during the reopening of terraces of restaurants and bars in Montpellier, France, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

People drink a coffee during the reopening of terraces of restaurants and bars in Montpellier, France, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

France’s iconic cafe and restaurant terraces as well as its world-renowned museums were permitted to reopen Wednesday as the nation began to emerge from a third national Covid-19 lockdown.

Toasting the occasion with a coffee at a central Parisian cafe, President Emmanuel Macron urged the public to act with “collective responsibility” but highlighted that the coronavirus situation in the country had improved since the beginning of the year.

France entered a third lockdown in early April, closing schools and maintaining a strict curfew as the number of Covid-19 patients in ICU pushed hospitals to the brink.

The picture today is different. Around 30% of the population has received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and the number of daily infections, deaths and hospitalizations from the disease is trending down.

For the last few weeks, restaurants and bars have been preparing to partially reopen their iconic outdoor seating areas — a staple of life in France, particularly in the capital Paris — for the first time since the end of October, when they were ordered to close during a second lockdown. Businesses must limit the number of customers to 50% capacity.

Cinemas, theaters and museums can also reopen Wednesday with health and safety restrictions in place.