French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (R) speak at a press conference after their official discussions at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, 30 August 2018. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

The French president said Thursday that Hungary's prime minister and Italy's interior minister were creating a fault line within Europe.

Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Helsinki alongside his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö, contrasted the "nationalistic vision" of Hungary's Viktor Orban and Italy's Matteo Salvini against the progressive vision for which he said he stood.

The European Union needed to be "a coherent political group" that protects its citizens, Macron said, adding that the role of progressives was to show European citizens that they were up to that job.

"There is a real fault line," Macron said. "There's a nationalist vision and a progressive vision, which are in straight opposition to each other, on topics like migration and the economy."

"There are some who want to fracture Europe, who want less of Europe, less European solidarity," he said.

Macron's comments came after Orban and Salvini met in Italy on Tuesday to discuss plans to tackle immigration.

Orban had pointed out that there were two blocs within Europe, one that he said supported immigration and was led by Macron, while the other wanted to put the breaks on illegal immigration.

The Finnish president said he got to know Orban "some 20 years ago" when he was chairing the European Democratic Union, "he was very constructive, so people change."

"We have to ask ourselves why these kind of movements are arising," said Niinistö. "I would like to see more willingness to try to better understand each other."