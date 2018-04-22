General view of the Mont-Saint-Michel during the 11th stage, a time trial over 33km, of the 100th edition of the Tour de France 2013 cycling race between Avranches and Mont-Saint-Michel, France, 10 July 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

A police operation at the historic landmark of Mont-Saint-Michel on France's western coast was declared over and the site safe following its evacuation Sunday, regional officials said.

The prefect of the Manche department said a police operation launched over the presence of an individual was over and the site would be opening again soon.

"End of operation at Mont-Saint-Michel," the prefect said in a tweet. "The site is free of any risk."

Sources from the Prefecture of Manche earlier in the day did not confirm the nature of the incident that led to the area's evacuation, but told EFE that agents had been deployed to the area.

An individual entered Mont-Saint-Michel and made threats towards members of the security forces, according to Manche prefect Jean-Marc Sabathé, who was cited by French media.

Military police were conducting raids on houses in the area, though there were fears a man had camouflaged himself among tourists and left Mont-Saint-Michel, Sabathé said.

Regional daily Ouest-France was reporting that access for tourist buses has been cut off in the morning due to the presence of an individual who was being sought by authorities.

Mont-Saint-Michel, Normandy's most popular tourist site, receives three million visitors each year, and has been on UNESCO's world heritage list since 1979.