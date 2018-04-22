General view of the Mont-Saint-Michel during the 11th stage, a time trial over 33km, of the 100th edition of the Tour de France 2013 cycling race between Avranches and Mont-Saint-Michel, France, 10 July 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

The historic landmark of Mont-Saint-Michel on France's western coast was evacuated Sunday, regional police sources told EFE.

Sources from the Prefecture of Manche, the department where the site is located, did not confirm the nature of the incident that led to the area's evacuation.

Agents had been deployed to the area and "something has happened," the same sources said.

An individual entered Mont-Saint-Michel and made threats towards members of the security forces, according to Manche prefect Jean-Marc Sabathé, who was cited by French media.

Military police were conducting raids on houses in the area, though there were fears a man had camouflaged himself among tourists and left Mont-Saint-Michel, Sabathé said.

Regional daily Ouest-France was reporting that access for tourist buses has been cut off in the morning due to the presence of an individual who was being sought by authorities.

Mont-Saint-Michel, Normandy's most popular tourist site, receives three million visitors each year, and has been on UNESCO's world heritage list since 1979.