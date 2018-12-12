The logo of the Strasbourg Christmas market lights up at night where a deadly shooting took place in Strasbourg, France, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Members of the French National Police BRI (Research and Intervention Brigade) during their search for a suspect following a deadly shooting that took place at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Members of the French National Police BRI (Research and Intervention Brigade) during their search for a suspect following a deadly shooting that took place at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

A journalists walks in the alleys and along the closed booths of the Christmas Market the day after a deadly attack in Strasbourg, France, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The mayor of Strasbourg on Wednesday declared a day of mourning in the eastern French city after three people were killed and 13 others wounded in an attack on a Christmas market.

In an interview with state-run France Info radio, Roland Ries said that one of the dead was a Thai tourist, adding that six of the injured were in a grave condition.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the authorities identified the shooter, who is believed to be a 29-year-old Strasbourg native with a criminal record, and have started a massive search operation to track him down.

Ries said the investigation would determine how the attacker had been able to get into the market despite all the security measures.

After carrying out the attack at 7.50 pm on Tuesday, the perpetrator then exchanged fire with security forces.

Some 350 security personnel were searching for the attacker, who is believed to be hiding in his neighborhood of Neudorf, south of Strasbourg's city center.

The Strasbourg Christmas market is a major tourist draw.