The so-called yellow vests protesters, like those seen here on Dec. 15, 2018, in the Place de l'Opera in Paris, have their smallest showing on their fifth consecutive Saturday, and though there were several police actions against them, there were no scenes of urban guerrilla warfare as before. EFE-EPA

Girls dressed as the iconic Marianne - a symbol of liberty and reason - on Dec. 15, 2018, join a protest in Paris of the yellow vests on a day the protesters were having their smallest showing of their five consecutive Saturdays. EFE-EPA/Etienne Laurent

Protests by France's so-called yellow vests movement got its smallest showing on its fifth consecutive Saturday, and though there were several police actions against them, there were no scenes of urban guerrilla warfare as before.

The Interior Ministry's latest report said there were 66,000 demonstrators nationwide and 4,000 in Paris, compared with the 136,000 and 10,000, respectively, one week ago.

Also lower was the number of arrests and injured. The Police Prefecture in Paris said that in the capital there were seven injured and 168 arrested, of whom 115 remain in custody, compared with last Saturday, when 96 were injured and 1,082 detained, of whom more than 900 remain under arrest.

The chances of the clashes being repeated made the government mobilize 8,000 and 14 armored cars in Paris.

Champs-Elysees and the Place de l'Opera, epicenter of the Parisian marches, were particularly watched, with security checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the metro and of some museums and stores.

This was an important day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced last Monday a series of measures to improve the purchasing power of citizens that would cost the public treasury some $10 billion.

A minimum wage hike of 100 euros ($113 ) a month, the annulment of a higher tax on pensions less that 2,000 euros, exemption from taxes on overtime pay, and a request that companies pay a voluntary "year's end" bonus, were some of the concessions.

"Crumbs," complained the demonstrators, whose pamphlets read "those who sow misery harvest fury."

The yellow vests movement began on Nov. 17 in opposition to government plans to hike taxes on fuel, repealed in the face of protests, and has since added demands for lower taxes on basic products and a referendum on citizens' initiatives.

"We demand the right to vote for our own laws so they are fair and based on the will of the people," said the latest request, accompanied Saturday by new slogans like "Macron, resign."

Meanwhile the commercial sector was hit hard by the protests. The head of the Storekeepers' Confederation of France, Francis Palomi, considers the situation "a real catastrophe," having caused a drop in billings of "between 40 and 70 percent," according to the union.