French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (C) welcome guests ahead of a lunch for the visiting leaders and heads of state, following a memorial for French former President Jacques Chirac, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Daughter of Jacques Chirac, Claude Chirac leaves a memorial service for French former President Jacques Chirac ,at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris, France, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Paris (France), 30/09/2019.- People react outside Saint Sulpice church after late French President Jacques Chirac 's last service, in Paris, France, 30 September 2019. Former French President Jacques Chirac was given full military honors on the day as past and current world leaders gathered in Paris to attend his final service. (Francia) EFE/EPA/FRANCOIS MORI / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The coffin of late French President Jacques Chirac is carried out of Saint Sulpice church after his final service in Paris, France, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRANCOIS MORI / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The coffin of French former President Jacques Chirac is carried out of the Church of Saint-Sulpice after a memorial service in Paris, France, 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

France on Monday paid a final tribute to its former president Jacques Chirac with a day of national mourning and a public ceremony in Paris.

The country’s farewell to the former leader, who was head of state between 1995 and 2007, began early in the morning with a religious service reserved for the family at the Cathédrale Saint-Louis-des-Invalides, the same place where around 7,000 people went to pay their respects on Sunday.