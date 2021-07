Thousands of protesters gather by the Louvre pyramid during a demonstration against the COVID-19 vaccination in Paris, France, 17 July 2021. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

From Wednesday, visitors heading to museums and cinemas among other activities including sporting events in France will only be allowed entry if they present a Covid-19 passport.

The health pass — that proves a person has either been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, has a recent negative test result or has recovered from the illness — will only be required in events that host more than 50 people. EFE

