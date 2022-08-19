Two municipal police officers guard the exit from the bell tower of San Marco, from where fragments of the bricks of the tower broke off due to the storm that hit Venice, Italy, 18 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola

Street vendors on the shore of San Marco collect the goods from the stalls damaged by the storm that hit Venice, Italy, 18 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (R) stands next to a damaged bungalow at La Pinede camping site in Calvi, Corsica, France, 19 August 2022. EFE/EPA/EMMANUEL DUNAND / POOL MAXPPP OUT

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (C) stands next to a fallen tree at La Pinede camping site in Calvi, Corsica, France, 19 August 2022. EFE/EPA/EMMANUEL DUNAND / POOL MAXPPP OUT

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (C), flanked by Calvi's Mayor Ange Santini (L), looks at a damaged bungalow as he visits La Pinede camping site in the aftermath of a deadly storm, in Calvi, Corsica, France, 19 August 2022. EFE/EPA/EMMANUEL DUNAND / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The French government said Friday that it would declare a natural disaster in Corsica after the Mediterranean island was lashed by a violent storm that killed five people.

France’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said the declaration would take effect on Wednesday next week when the Council of Ministers resumes after the summer.

“This will allow the companies affected to be compensated more quickly,” Darmanin told reporters at a campsite in Calvi in the north of the tourist island where a 46-year-old man was killed by a falling tree.

(...)