The French government said Friday that it would declare a natural disaster in Corsica after the Mediterranean island was lashed by a violent storm that killed five people.
France’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said the declaration would take effect on Wednesday next week when the Council of Ministers resumes after the summer.
“This will allow the companies affected to be compensated more quickly,” Darmanin told reporters at a campsite in Calvi in the north of the tourist island where a 46-year-old man was killed by a falling tree.
(...)