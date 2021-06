A faithful in a Spiderman costume during the Pope's weekly General Audience in the San Damaso courtyard, Vatican City, 23 June 2021. EFE-EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis (L) greets faithful in a Spiderman costume during his weekly General Audience in the San Damaso courtyard, Vatican City, 23 June 2021. EFE-EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis on Wednesday greeted a man dressed in a Spiderman costume during the Pontiff’s weekly General Audience in the San Damaso courtyard.

The 28-year-old Mattia Villardita, who handed his mask to the pope, is the founder of an association of volunteers who dress up like comic superheroes to cheer the children in hospitals, according to the Vatican News. EFE