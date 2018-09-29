A general view of El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, Spain, 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

The family of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco has said it would have his remains buried in the crypt of the Almudena Cathedral in the capital Madrid if a process to have them exhumed from his mausoleum within the controversial Valley of the Fallen goes ahead.

The mortal remains of Franco, whose military regime ruled over Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975, are buried within the colossal monument outside of Madrid.

His grandchildren, who are against the exhumation, have expressed the preferred burial site in their pleadings, to which EFE had access, saying that if it goes ahead the coffin must "immediately" be delivered to family in the basilica of the Valley of the Fallen, so they are able to organize a funeral and religious services ahead of a "Christian burial in the crypt of the Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, where they have the corresponding right of burial."

The Almudena Cathedral was built between 1879-1993, and Franco's only child, Carmen Franco Polo, who died on Dec. 31, 2017, is interred there.

The cathedral is located in the heart of Madrid, next to the Royal Palace.

Spain's parliament voted to approve a government decree in favor of having Franco's remains exhumed on Sept. 13.

The Spanish Civil War (1936-39) and the subsequent Franco dictatorship are constant sources of controversy in Spain, which has since lived through four decades of democracy.

Calls to locate the whereabouts of thousands of people who went missing during the dictatorship years as well as debates about whether or not to remove symbols of the regime that are still on display in some places are among some of the issues of contention.

The Valley of the Fallen, which lies about 55 kilometers (34 miles) northwest of Madrid, near San Lorenzo de El Escorial, is one of the most potent symbols of the Franco dictatorship, and a revered site for those who backed his regime.

The vast mausoleum, topped by a cross that can be seen from many miles away, was built over two decades by using the forced labor of thousands of Republican prisoners.

The site has acted as a massive reminder of the war and the brutal dictatorship that followed and has been a constant concern for governments since Spain's return to democracy after Franco's death in 1975.