Historical Memory groups hold banners as they gather at the entrance of the Lower House of the Spanish Parliament to demand the exhumation of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's mortar remains from the Valley of the Fallen Memorial, on the occasion of the debate on the Royal decree approved by the Spanish Government, in Madrid, Spain, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

People visit the tomb of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco at 'El Valle de los Caidos' ('Valley of the Fallen') before his body will be exhumed, in Madrid, Spain, 11 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A van of a company of marbles and granites enters Valle de Los Caidos Memorial in San Lorenzo del Escorial in Madrid, Spain, 21 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

General view of the Valley of the Fallen memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, 40 km off Madrid, Spain, 24 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/J.J GUILLEN

Franco to be exhumed from Valley of the Fallen on Thursday

Francisco Franco’s remains will be exhumed and removed from the Valley of the Fallen on Thursday, the Spanish government said Monday.

The dictator’s remains will be interred in a cemetery on the outskirts of Madrid on the same day, next to his wife, Carmen Polo. EFE-EPA