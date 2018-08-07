Police officers outside Terminal 1 as passengers and visitors wait for the evacuation to end at Frankfurt Rhein Main Airport in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 07 August 2018. EPA/THORSTEN WAGNER

Passengers and visitors wait for the evacuation to end at Frankfurt Rhein Main Airport in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 07 August 2018. EPA/THORSTEN WAGNER

Fraport staff informs passengers and visitors who are waiting for the evacuation to end at Frankfurt Rhein Main Airport in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 07 August 2018. EPA/THORSTEN WAGNER

Air travelers were being urged to check their flight's status amid disruption at Frankfurt Airport after the busy transport hub was evacuated by police Tuesday.

The airport said a police measure at Frankfurt's Terminal 1 had concluded and "operations in the affected area are currently being coordinated and will resume gradually."

"Passengers departing from FRA today are advised to check the status of their flight by using the online options provided by their airline," a statement on the airport’s website said.

Images captured by an epa-efe photojournalist on the scene showed police officers outside the terminal building.

The airport had earlier warned passengers that disruption to flights could be expected after "at least one person" entered a security area without undergoing the necessary checks.

A spokesperson for Fraport, which manages the airport, earlier confirmed to EFE that police had evacuated the security area of Terminal 1.

At the end of July, there were about 200 flight cancellations and 60 delays at Munich Airport after a woman entered security without having gone through the checks required.