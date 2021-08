Cuban-Americans participate in a demonstration to show support for protesters in Cuba, at the Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, Florida, USA, 31 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Cuban-American musician and producer Emilio Estefan participates in a demonstration to show support for protesters in Cuba, at the Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, Florida, USA, 31 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Under the slogan "Down with the chains," thousands of people gathered Saturday in Miami to demand freedom for Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela and expressed solidarity with people they say are repressed for opposing the countries’ " dictatorships."

Organized by Miami’s Mayor's Office, the event brought together Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and other Latin Americans in Bayfront Park displaying slogans such as "SOS Cuba," "Homeland and life" and "Diaz Canel, surrender." EFE