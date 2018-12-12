Members of the French National Police BRI (Research and Intervention Brigade) during their search for a suspect following a deadly shooting that took place at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, 12 December 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Investigators of the French Police Judiciaire walk near the Christmas Market where a deadly shooting took place, in Strasbourg, France, 12 December 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

All booths of the Christmas Market at the bottom of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Strasbourg are closed the day after a deadly attack in Strasbourg, France, 12 December 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

A police officer stands guard near the Christmas Market where a deadly shooting took place, in Strasbourg, France, 12 December 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Regional officials on Wednesday lowered the death toll in an attack on a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg from three to two.

Meanwhile 14 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a gunman opened fire on Tuesday evening before fleeing the scene.

The regional prefect said in a statement the suspect was on the run and a search operation was ongoing.

At least 350 gendarmes and police officers were engaged in the effort to capture the alleged shooter, along with aerial and special forces units.