Regional officials on Wednesday lowered the death toll in an attack on a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg from three to two.
Meanwhile 14 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a gunman opened fire on Tuesday evening before fleeing the scene.
The regional prefect said in a statement the suspect was on the run and a search operation was ongoing.
At least 350 gendarmes and police officers were engaged in the effort to capture the alleged shooter, along with aerial and special forces units.