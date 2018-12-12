Members of the French National Police BRI (Research and Intervention Brigade) during their search for a suspect following a deadly shooting that took place at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, 12 December 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The French government said Wednesday that three people had been killed in an attack on a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg after regional officials had earlier lowered the death toll to two.

In a statement the government said 13 people had been injured, eight of them seriously, after a gunman opened fire on Tuesday evening before fleeing the scene.

"The situation is very complicated regarding the seriously injured, some of them are between life and death," a spokesperson for the regional prefect told EFE over the fluctuating death toll.

The regional prefect had said in a statement the suspect was on the run and a search operation was ongoing.

At least 350 gendarmes and police officers were engaged in the effort to capture the alleged shooter, along with aerial and special forces units in and around Strasbourg.