US President Donald J. Trump participates in a ceremonial lighting of the Diya for the holiday of Diwali in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 November 2018. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The French government said Wednesday the president of the United States tweeting out a series of comments critical of France as the country marked the third anniversary of a string of deadly terror attacks lacked decency.

After having been in France to participate in events to mark the centenary of the end of World War II, Donald Trump has taken aim at the government of President Emmanuel Macron over its support for plans to create a European army, Macron's approval rating and the French wine industry.

"Yesterday was Nov. 13, we were commemorating the murder of 130 of our people three years ago in Paris and Saint-Denis. I'm going to reply in English: 'common decency' would have been a good idea," spokesperson for the French government Benjamin Griveaux told the press after a ministerial council.