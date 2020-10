A man walks past a closed cafe on the Champs-Elysees, on the first morning of the second national lockdown, dubbed reconfinement , in Paris, France, 30 October 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A woman walks past a closed souvenir shop on the Champs-Elysees, on the first morning of the second national lockdown, dubbed reconfinement , in Paris, France, 30 October 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A man walks on the Champs-Elysees, on the first morning of the second national lockdown, dubbed reconfinement , in Paris, France, 30 October 2020. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

France began a second lockdown on Friday with an air of resignation from a population accustomed to coronavirus restrictions, which are less strict than those enforced during the first confinement order back in spring.

Parisians awoke to almost empty streets on Friday morning as residents here, like the rest of the country, are ordered only to leave the house if they have permission. EFE-EPA

