A woman and a young girl (C) are evacuated by police forces during a hostage taking situation in Rue des Petites Ecuries, in Paris, France, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A man has allegedly taken two people hostage in the center of Paris, according to the city's police, which led to the deployment of security forces to the scene on Tuesday.

Police sources from Paris Prefecture told EFE the suspect's motives were not yet known, but there was nothing to suggest it was a terrorist act.

Images captured by an epa-efe photojournalist showed armed police officers and a firetruck at the scene, while a woman and young girl were evacuated.