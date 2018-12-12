A member of the French Gendarmerie walks by a survival blanket near the Christmas Market where a deadly shooting took place, in Strasbourg, France, 12 December 2018. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

The logo of the Strasbourg Christmas market lights up at night where a deadly shooting took place in Strasbourg, France, 12 December 2018. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

A member of the Vigipirate Operation Sentinelle stands guard at the closed Christmas Market at the bottom of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Strasbourg where a deadly shooting took place, in Strasbourg, France, 12 December 2018. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

French police on Wednesday arrested four people with suspected links to the alleged perpetrator of a deadly shooting at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg who has been identified and was still on the run, anti-terror prosecutor Rémi Heitz said.

Two people were killed and another has been declared brain dead as a result of the attack on Tuesday evening, the prosecutor said.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Strasbourg-born Chérif C, Heitz said, adding that he was injured by Sentinelle troops as he fled the scene.

A large search operation was underway to find him, which included raids on places he frequented and led to the arrests of four people, Heitz added.

The suspect used an automatic weapon and knife to launch an attack on several people and subsequently fired on four soldiers who were out on patrol. They responded with gunfire, injuring him in the arm.

Chérif C fled the scene in a taxi and asked to be taken to the Neudorf neighborhood, without giving a specific address.

According to the prosecutor, he told the taxi driver he had shot and killed 10 people.

Heitz said police carried out raids on his residence where they found a grenade, leading investigators to be able to identify him quickly.

The suspect was then involved in another exchange of gunfire with a group of police officers after getting out of the taxi, but he again managed to escape and has since been on the lam.

He was known to the authorities in France, Germany and Switzerland for robberies and acts of violence, according to Heitz.

He has spent several stints in prison and was allegedly radicalized while inside, according to the prosecutor.