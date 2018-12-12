French police on Wednesday arrested four people with suspected links to the alleged perpetrator of a deadly shooting at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, anti-terror prosecutor Rémi Heitz said.
A member of the Vigipirate Operation Sentinelle stands guard at the closed Christmas Market at the bottom of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Strasbourg where a deadly shooting took place, in Strasbourg, France, 12 December 2018. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER
The logo of the Strasbourg Christmas market lights up at night where a deadly shooting took place in Strasbourg, France, 12 December 2018. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER
A police vehicle is parked in a street in Strasbourg, France, 12 December 2018. EPA/RONALD WITTEK