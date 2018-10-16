An ambulance leaves the Super U supermarket where a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) holding hostages in Trebes, southern France, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

French police on Tuesday arrested six people suspected of involvement in Islamist terror attacks that struck two towns in southern France earlier in the year, judicial sources told EFE.

The six being held would be interrogated on the orders of the investigating judges, according to the same sources.

On Mar. 23, Radouane Lakdim carried out a shooting attack on a vehicle in Carcassonne that left one passenger dead before taking hostages at a supermarket in Trèbes, which resulted in the deaths of a worker, customer and a police officer.

Lakdim was killed by a police tactical unit following an hours-long standoff and hours after the attacks, police arrested his girlfriend and a minor.

Lakdim, a French-Moroccan national who had already had brushes with the authorities and served time in prison in 2016, was being monitored by French security services for his suspected links to the Salafist movement.