French police officers secure a perimeter at the Paris Tolbiac university after the evacuation of the site occupied for several weeks by students protesting against admission reforms, in Paris, France, 20 April 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French police on Friday removed students from a university faculty in Paris where they had been protesting for weeks over government reforms to alter the admissions process.

The operation to remove protesting students at Paris Tolbiac university started at 5 am local time and saw the deployment of some 200 agents in order to shift about 100 students, some of whom left the premises voluntarily.

"The forces of order have put an end to the occupation of Tolbiac," Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said on Twitter. "The rule of law will be restored everywhere."

Paris police said one person was arrested during the clearance operation.

The police intervention came after Molotov cocktails were discovered inside the university, where the students were holed up.

A new law aims to tackle the increase in applications that has left a greater number of candidates than places available on courses.

Until now, where there had been greater demand than places, selections had been made randomly.

But the new law will see candidates being chosen based on files they submit.

Students opposed to the law claim there are not sufficient human resources to assess all applications, and that the new process would not ensure equality of opportunities.

According to the university's management, the past four weeks of protest at the faculty have caused damages worth between 600,000-800,000 euros ($738,090-984,120).