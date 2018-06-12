A French police officer with a sniffer dog searches a street as a hostage taking is underway in Rue des Petites Ecuries, in Paris, France, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

An armed French police officer patrols a security perimeter as a hostage taking is underway in Rue des Petites Ecuries, in Paris, France, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A woman and a young girl (C) are evacuated by police forces during a hostage taking situation in Rue des Petites Ecuries, in Paris, France, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A man took at least two people hostage in the center of Paris on Tuesday, French police said, while security sources told EFE there was no indication the motive was terrorism.

The hostages were being held in the offices of an unspecified media outlet, an Interior Ministry spokesman told EFE.

Online publication Actu17 said that the hostage-taker claimed to be in possession of two bombs and had asked to speak with the Iranian ambassador in Paris and with the French government.

Other press accounts said that the perpetrator was armed with a knife.

Authorities have yet to establish visual contact with the assailant, the Interior Ministry spokesman told EFE.

Members of the elite BRI police unit were deployed at the scene, along with firefighters and paramedics.

EFE witnessed police pushing people back from the security perimeter.