Emergency vehicles arrive at the scene of a mass shooting at the Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, on Dec. 11, 2018. Reports are that a lone gunman opened fire on holiday shoppers, killing two and wounding 11. EFE-EPA/Patrick Seeger

Emergency vehicles arrive at the scene of a mass shooting at the Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, on Dec. 11, 2018. Reports are that a lone gunman opened fire on holiday shoppers, killing two and wounding 11. EFE-EPA/Patrick Seeger

Emergency vehicles arrive at the scene of a mass shooting at the Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, on Dec. 11, 2018. Reports are that a lone gunman opened fire on holiday shoppers, killing two and wounding 11. EFE-EPA/Jean-Marc Loos/Use prohibited in France/Use prohibited by SHUTTERSTOCK/No sales to magazines

Two people were killed and 11 others wounded Tuesday night when an assailant opened fire at pedestrians at a Christmas market in this eastern city, France's interior minister said.

Christophe Castaner told reporters that authorities have identified the shooter and have deployed a massive search operation to track him down.

He said that the unnamed subject has a criminal record, while judicial sources told EFE that the office of France's anti-terrorism prosecutor was taking charge of the investigation.

Police in Strasbourg, the home of the European Parliament, said in a statement that the suspect was registered by authorities in its file on radicalized individuals.

"About (8 pm), an armed individual entered the perimeter of the Christmas market by the Corbeau bridge and headed for Orfevres Street. The individual opened fire, wounding several people. The preliminary toll is 13 victims, of whom two are dead, seven seriously wounded and four slightly (wounded)," the statement said.

A security cordon has been established in the zone, where customers who were at the local stores and hotels have been confined, and police are calling on local residents to remain in their homes in a large portion of the city.