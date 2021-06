French President Emmanuel Macron (C) talks with students, in the kitchen of the Hospitality school in Tain-l'Hermitage, France, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/PHILIPPE DESMAZES

French president Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face by a member of the public on Tuesday during a visit to a town in the southeast of the country.

Footage of the incident in Tain shows Macron approach a small crowd of onlookers gathered behind metal barriers. He engaged with a man in the crowd, who grabbed the president's arm and slapped him around the face shouting “Down with Macronism.”EFE

