Mamoudou Gassama from Mali leaves the Elysee Palace after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT CAMUS/POOL MAXPPP OUT

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with Mamoudou Gassama from Mali, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/THIBAULT CAMUS/POOL MAXPPP OUT

A Malian man whose heroic actions saving a young child's in Paris life grabbed headlines around the world met with the French president at the Elysee Palace Monday, where he was offered honorary French citizenship and a job as a fireman.

Emmanuel Macron welcomed 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama, who has been dubbed "Spiderman" by the French media after a video showing him swiftly scaling the facade of a building to come to the rescue of a four-year-old boy who had been hanging from a balcony went viral.

"With M. Gassama who on Saturday saved a child's life by scaling four floors with his bare hands," Macron said in a tweet. "I've told him that in recognition for this heroic act, he's going to be regularized as soon as possible, and welcomed into the firefighting department of Paris."

"I also invited him to apply for naturalization," Macron said in another post, as he praised Gassama's commitment and determination.

The video shows Gassama shimmying up four balconies before pulling the child to safety, while a neighbor on the next balcony appeared unable to reach the boy.

The mother of the child was not in Paris at the time of the incident, while the father was arrested for having left him unaccompanied. He was set to appear in front of the prosecutor on Monday.