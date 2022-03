French President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference at the end of an G7 meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

France's far-right party 'Reconquete!' leader and candidate to the 2022 presidential election Eric Zemmour (C), gestures at the end of his campaign meeting at Trocadero in Paris, France, 27 March 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Campaigning for the French presidential elections officially got underway Monday in the shadow of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine as incumbent Emmanuel Macron tries to secure a second term in office.

A total of 12 candidates will go head-to-head in the first rounding of voting on April 10. If no candidate secures a majority – the most likely outcome – a second round will see the two top candidates face off for a second ballot on April 24. EFE

