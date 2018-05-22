A protester holds a sign reading 'Make the public service great again' during a demonstration during a nation-wide strike day affecting public services, in Paris, France, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Unions representing public sector workers in France embarked on the third strike in seven-and-a-half months against policies brought in by the nation’s president, notably job cuts and a wage freeze.

Stoppages would be felt across several sectors, among them public transport, education, health and energy, with some 140 protests called for across the country; the main one being in Paris at 2 pm local time.

Airlines were forced to cancel scores of flights at major airports across France, including Paris Orly, Marseilles and Lyon, due to the absence of air-traffic controllers.

Action would go beyond teaching staff at schools, and would also affect canteens and kindergartens that depend on public sector employees.

The health sector would be offering emergency care.

The organizers of the strike _ the third to be held since similar actions took place on Oct. 10 and Mar. 22 _ are against plans of Emmanuel Macron's government to get rid of 120,000 public sector jobs by 2022, instead moving towards private contracts.