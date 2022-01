Paris (France), 13/01/2022.- Teachers attend a rally during a nationwide strike over coronavirus measures in schools, in Paris, France, 13 January 2022. Tens of thousands of teachers all over France took to the streets to protest against what they claim to be a government failure to adopt a coherent policy to tackle Covid-19 in schools. (Protestas, Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Montpellier (France), 13/01/2022.- Teachers attend a demonstration during a national day of strike and protests against the French government regulations with COVID-19 in schools, in Montpellier, France, 13 January 2022. (Protestas, Francia) EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Montpellier (France), 13/01/2022.- Teachers attend a demonstration during a national day of strike and protests against the French government regulations with COVID-19 in schools, in Montpellier, France, 13 January 2022. (Protestas, Francia) EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

School teachers across France were striking on Thursday to protest the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The action is backed by French teaching unions as well as the largest parents’ organisation, and could see half the country’s schools closed.

Authorities have prioritized keeping schools open, despite a massive surge of infections over the past month.

(...)