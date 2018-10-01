An employee hands out the judgement from the district court in Stockholm, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA/ANDERS WIKLUND

Frenchman Jean-Claude Arnault (L) arrives for the last day of hearings in his trial for rape and sexual assault at the Stockholm district court in Stockholm, Sweden, 24 September 2018. EPA/JANERIK HENRIKSSON

Stockholm District Court on Monday sentenced a Frenchman at the heart of a sexual abuse scandal that rocked the academy that awards the prestigious Nobel Prize in Literature to two years in prison for rape.

The court said it found Jean-Claude Arnault, 72, guilty on one count of rape against a woman in 2011 and dismissed another count of rape for the same year against the same woman.

Although there was no physical proof of the crime, the court found the evidence presented, which had included statements made by the complainant and seven witnesses, including a psychologist, was sufficient enough to lead to sentencing.

While six years was the maximum sentence available for this type of crime, the prosecutor had asked for a three-year jail term.

The plaintiff had alleged that Arnault, the husband of a Swedish poet and former member of the Swedish Academy, Katarina Frostenson, had made her perform oral sex and have sex against her will on two occasions.

In light of the scandal, the Swedish Academy cut ties with Arnault and commissioned an audit that found while he had not influenced decisions on awards and grants, financial support his literary club received from the academy broke impartiality rules, as his wife was a co-owner.

The case sparked an internal conflict within the academy and has led to the resignations of eight academics in recent months.

The Swedish Academy has embarked on several reforms and postponed this year's Nobel Prize in Literature for the first time in seven decades.