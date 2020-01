Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr chant slogans and carry the Iraqi national flag during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr chant slogans and carry the Iraqi national flag during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr chant slogans and carry the Iraqi national flag during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr chant slogans and carry the Iraqi national flag and banners during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

A supporter of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr carries a banner reading in Arabic 'Get out of our country' during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr chant slogans and carry banners during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Tens of thousands of people filled the streets of Baghdad on Friday to protest against the presence of US troops in the country.

Protesters gathered in the Al Jadriyah neighborhood of the capital after Shiite cleric Muqtada al Sadr called on Iraqis to demonstrate.