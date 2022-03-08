Irpin (Ukraine), 07/03/2022.- A Ukrainian military member stands guard as residents wait to cross the destroyed bridge as they flee from the frontline town of Irpin, Kyiv (Kiev) region, Ukraine, 07 March 2022. Irpin, the town which is located near Kyiv city had heavy fightings for almost a week between Ukrainian and Russian militaries forcing thousands of people to escape from the town. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukraine has started evacuating civilians from the city of Irpin, adjacent to the capital Kyiv, authorities said on Tuesday.

"The evacuation of people from Irpin to Kyiv is underway. Almost 3,000 people have been already evacuated. The process is ongoing," Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said in a statement.

The evacuation of Irpin, a northwest suburb of Kyiv that is home to 43,000 people, comes following three days of intense Russian shelling that forced authorities to abandon earlier attempts to clear the town of civilians.

