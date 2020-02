An army medic looks around a room in Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/SHEPHERD ZHOU CHINA OUT

Workers walk by a new computerized tomography (CT) scanner in a room in Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/SHEPHERD ZHOU CHINA OUT

An undated handout photo made available by the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI) shows an image of the virus '2019-nCoV/Italy-INMI1' (Viral isolation on cells Vero E6) in Rome, Italy 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/INMI SPALLANZANI HOSPITAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An Afghan health worker measures the temperature of a passenger during a screening process of travelers who arrived from China in Kabul International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JAWAD JALALI

A woman (C, left) and a child (C, right) are denied entry to the San Lazaro Hospital, where the first coronavirus death outside China was confirmed, in Manila, Philippines, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Security personnel stand guard at an entry to the San Lazaro Hospital, where the first coronavirus death outside China was confirmed, in Manila, Philippines, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Chinese travelers wearing face masks wait for their flight back to China at Leonardo Da Vinci Rome airport in Fiumicino, Italy, 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/TELENEWS

Fresh coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Germany on Sunday while India has suspended visas for Chinese nationals.

Two Germans who were repatriated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, tested positive for the disease, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 10.