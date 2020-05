A photographer (L) has his temperature checked before he enters the Jeonju World Cup stadium prior the K-League season soccer match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Jeonju, South Korea, 08 May 2020. The 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A fresh COVID-19 outbreak in Seoul's popular neighbrhood has become a cause of concern for South Korean authorities at a time when the Asian country was moving to relax social distancing measures amid a declining number of cases.

On Friday, 13 new cases linked to an outbreak in Seoul's Itaewon district nightclubs were reported, taking the number of infections in the area to 15.EFE-EPA

asb/sk/lds