Chinese soldiers wearing face masks march next to the building of the closed Xinfadi market, in Fengtai district, Beijing, China, 13 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A policeman wearing a face mask stands guard as people wait on a scooters next to the closed Xinfadi market building in Fengtai district, Beijing, China, 13 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Men wearing protective face masks load a scooter with meat next to the closed Xinfadi market building in Fengtai district, Beijing, China, 13 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese police officers wearing face masks stand guard next to the closed Xinfadi market building in Fengtai district, Beijing, China, 13 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A new Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing’s main food market after almost two months without any infections set off alarm bells in China on Saturday.

Xinfadi market, a wholesale fresh food distribution center in the Fengtai district has been shut after 46 people who had visited the site tested positive for coronavirus.