Fresh reports of two more parties allegedly held by Downing Street staff on the eve of the socially-distanced funeral of Prince Philip last year, during which Queen Elizabeth sat alone due to Covid-19 restrictions, have added fuel to a cacophony of calls for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign.

The Daily Telegraph, a conservative newspaper that once employed Johnson, claimed in an exclusive report late Thursday that two farewell parties on 16 April 2021 ran until the early hours of the following morning and were in breach of the Covid-19 rules in place at the time. EFE

er/jt