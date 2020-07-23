A general view of a closed market at the old city during an extended lockdown due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease in Bhopal, India, 22 July 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

A health worker waits to collect swab samples for coronavirus COVID-19 Rapid Antigen detection testing from a mobile testing van in New Delhi, India, 22 July 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Several regions in India imposed fresh restriction on Thursday to stem the rapidly aggravating Covid-19 pandemic as the country struggles with a nationwide tally of infections crossing the 1.2-million mark and fatalities nearing 30,000.

While most of the infections have been reported from bigger states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh with very high caseloads, the surge has also gripped the relatively smaller states with a significantly large number of cases recorded in the last couple of weeks. EFE-EPA

