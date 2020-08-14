Crew member checks the body temperature of travelers boarding a ship in the port of Piraeus, Greece, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Ukrainians wearing protective face masks come out from a metro station during the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in Kiev, Ukraine, 12 August 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Upper school pupils wearing face masks take part in an English language course at the comprehensive school Duisburg-South, Germany, 12 August 2020. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Passengers walk in front of Eurostar train a the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, France, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

Fresh restrictions were imposed on Friday in several European countries as they tried to get a grip on rising rates of coronavirus infections.

Spain closed its nightclubs and banned smoking in public, Germany, Greece and Ukraine reported significant infection spikes while the United Kingdom and France imposed fresh travel restrictions.

SPAIN

The Spanish government announced the closure of nightclubs and banned smoking in public when a two-meter distance cannot be maintained.

Premises will have to close by 1am and must stop admitting new customers at midnight under the new rules.

Health minister Salvador Illa said on Friday during a press conference: “We're decreeing the closure of discos, nightclubs, dance clubs and cocktail bars with or without live musical events in the entire Spanish territory.”

He added: “It is prohibited to smoke in public spaces or open-air areas when a minimum personal space of two meters can't be respected. This applies to any tobacco device, not just cigarettes.”

Spain has one of the worst rates of infection in Europe and more than 337,300 confirmed cases and 28,600 deaths have been reported.