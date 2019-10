A house is flooded by torrential rain in Sakura, Chiba Prefecture, southeast of Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A view of a collapsed house, brought down by torrential rain, in Chiba, Chiba Prefecture, southeast of Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A national road is flooded by torrential rain in Sakura, Chiba Prefecture, southeast of Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Heavy rainfall in Japan in recent days has caused at least nine deaths in Chiba, southeast of Tokyo, and areas of central Tokyo that are still recovering from the effects of Typhoon Hagibis two weeks ago.

Japanese authorities on Saturday continued with search and rescue operations in Chiba and Fukushima prefectures, where severe flooding and landslides have occurred in the wake of heavy rains over the last week.EFE-EPA