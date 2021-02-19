Kashmiri women mourn as people carry the body slain Indian policeman Mohammad Altaf Najar during his funeral procession a village in Chadoora in Central Kashmir's Budgam district some 30 kilometres from Srinagar, in Indian Kashmir, 19 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

At least three policemen and three militants were killed and one officer was injured Friday, in a fresh spurt of violence in India-administered Kashmir following a recent visit by foreign envoys to the disputed region.

Kashmir range's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told reporters that three militants and three policemen were killed in three different incidents in the valley, including one in the main city of Srinagar.

"Three local militants, who were encircled by forces on Thursday night, were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district," the IGP said.

This gunfight took place at Badigam village, where, according to local, a residential building was also destroyed by mortar shells fired by the government forces.